The new Sandero Stepway has surprisingly large Romanian boots to fill. Its predecessor, a rebadged Dacia, gained a healthy reputation in the South African market as a value-for-money crossover hatch that added rugged looks to the Sandero’s roomy B-segment hatch dimensions. There was something of the Lada Niva about its pragmatic, Eastern European, working-class ethic that resonated with our market. In the current ideology-free, post-Cold War days, the previous Stepway’s price tag and utilitarian bolshevism hit the mark and, of the 500-odd Sanderos Renault sold each month, close to 60% were Stepway derivatives. That’s good capitalism.

Enter the new Stepway. It follows on the heels of the second-generation Sandero hatch launched in SA two months ago (and tested in our May 2014). Just like its predecessor, it has been beefed up with a suspension raised from 164 to 193 mm, chunkier 16-inch wheels, roof rails and body work that’s been dunked in black cladding.

This time, though, there’s a slight difference. While its still as keenly priced, the new Sandero has eschewed its working-class roots for something altogether more bourgeois. Yes, the Sandero is also badged as a Dacia in Europe but, says Regie, this time the car was designed first and foremost as a Renault. And that means the Stepway carries the same trés chic design elements that impressed us when testing the Sandero hatch.

Along with the bold new front-end DNA introduced by the Clio, comes the kind of attention-to-detail design touches around the rear lights and boot that you wouldn’t usually find on a car of this price. If there is a criticism of the hatch’s aesthetics, it’s that it appears top-heavy from certain angles, but the Stepway’s accoutrements fill it out in all the right places.

The cabin is equally impressive. Sure, the plastics are hard throughout and a firm shut of the doors elicits a tinny sound that signifies the use of budget materials, but the same can be said of its rivals. You pay a fairly small amount (R159 900) for a whole lot of car. For starters, there’s a decent amount of space. Six-foot adults have enough foot- and headroom up front (but less so in the rear), while the 264 dm3 boot can be expanded to 1 000 dm3.

The Stepway also boasts power steering, electric windows and mirrors, rear park assist, radio/CD/MP3/aux-in audio system with Bluetooth telephony/audio streaming and column-mounted controls, brake assist and cruise control with speed limiter. Unlike any of its competitors, the Stepway (like the hatch) also comes standard with safety features unique in the segment. Besides the de rigeur front airbags, it has two side bags for front-seat passengers, as well as ESP.

If there were a major fault to find with the car, it would be with what’s under the bonnet. Ultimately, the 0,9-litre engine feels underpowered in most conditions. On paper, the stats stack up well enough: it’s 2 kW more powerful than the previous Stepway’s 1,6-litre, has more torque (90% of which is available from 2 000 r/min) and is more fuel efficient (our index shows 6,70 versus 8,64 litres/100km).

However, the engine is compromised below 2 000 r/min, to the point where it feels close to stalling. To get some passable oomph from it, you need to wind it up, which affects fuel consumption and accentuates the three-cylinder thrum. Our acceleration test bore out this lack of power, with the Stepway shuffling its way from 0 to 100 km/h in 14,68 seconds. That said, circumstances up at the Reef are different. At altitude, the benefits of the turbo are palpable and it feels distinctly perkier relative to its naturally aspirated rivals.

Move beyond the engine’s foibles and driving the Stepway is a pleasant experience. The raised driver position allows for better sight lines than on the hatch, while the ride is pliant in most conditions. The damping isn’t quite top notch, though, and successive bumps can make for a choppy experience. The same goes for the quality of the gearshift – the five-speed manual is a little sloppy across the gate but light enough to make about-town driving a cinch.

Test Summary

The Stepway represents something of a dilemma for Renault. On the one hand, it’s clearly a better car than its predecessor in terms of looks, driver-assist technology, perceived build quality and specification. However, along with these benefits come higher expectations – anticipations its working-class Romanian predecessor did not engender. Now, fuelled by the new Stepway’s bourgeois insistence of form as well as function, it is the car’s technologically advanced but underpowered engine that threatens its cause.

Fortunately, the Renault Sandero Stepway’s value-for-money proposition is unbeatable in this small niche. The question is, though: is it worth the extra R18 500 over its Sandero hatch sibling?