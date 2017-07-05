ROAD TEST: Audi Q2 1,4T FSI Sport S Tronic

Team comments

Great little car, but simply too expensive

Ryan Bubear
Terence Steenkamp

Lovely to sit in and drive, but does it offer anything a Sportback or Q3 don’t?

Terence Steenkamp
Gareth Dean

Even when strategically specced, it remains a polished but pricey proposition

Gareth Dean

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / /

  • Tukzin

    Considering the prices and features, I would settle for a Mazda CX3 which I believe that would be a value for money.
    Can CarMag perform a comparison test on the Q2 and CX3 please

  • http://paulmwatson.com/ Paul Watson

    I wish Audi had delivered the A2 of SUVs instead.