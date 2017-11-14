ROAD TEST: Audi RS3 Sedan Quattro S tronic

Team comments

A sub-4,0-second car for under R1 million is a sweet deal

Nikesh Kooverjee
Ian McLaren

Shouldn’t the ultimate A3 possess a bit
more drama?

Ian McLaren

Ferociously quick, and what a noise the
five-pot makes!

Ryan Bubear

