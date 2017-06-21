ROAD TEST: Audi S3 Sedan vs. BMW M140i

Team comments

Nicol Louw

The BMW feels faster, but the Audi stays glued in the rear-view mirror

Steve Smith

Two distinct characters. It’s the more composed S3 for me.

Terence Steenkamp

The BMW is indulgent, interactive, interesting. It gets the nod

The S3 is more liveable, but the M140i is more loveable

Nikesh Kooverjee

  • Luke

    Nice comparison, such a tough choice. Love the Audi’s interior, but the straight six and RWD of the BMW wins my favour.