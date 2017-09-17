ROAD TEST: Fiat Tipo 1,4 Lounge

Team comments

Terence Steenkamp

The pricing is a misstep; I can’t see the 1,4 Lounge doing well locally

Terence Steenkamp
Nicol Louw

Needed to offer better value to stand a chance
in a demanding segment

Nicol Louw
Gareth Dean

Comfy, but lacks a wow factor

Gareth Dean

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / /