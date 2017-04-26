ROAD TEST: Ford Everest 2,2 TDCi XLT 6AT 4×2

Team comments

Nicol Louw

Packaging, safety equipment and infotainment system are standout features

Ian McLaren

Well packaged and suitably robust. Should sell well

Steve Smith

A proper Fortuner competitor; you won’t go wrong buying either

