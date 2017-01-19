ROAD TEST: Honda BR-V 1,5 Comfort

Pumped up to take on the likes of the Ford EcoSport, yet packaged like an MPV, the new Honda BR-V carves a compelling niche…

Given the growing popularity of the light-crossover segment in our market, the decision by Honda Cars South Africa to replace rather than complement its existing seven-seater Mobilio would have been an easy one to make. The new BR-V is similarly packaged, yet boasts that fashionable pumped-up look that makes SUV/crossovers so popular, plus its name places it neatly within Honda’s existing, well-liked SUV family.

The new entry point to that range, the newcomer makes the most of its versatile Brio-shared platform and boasts exterior dimensions greater than those of its more premium HR-V cousin. Consider, too, that the BR-V’s wheelbase is 30 mm longer than the overall larger CR-V’s and you begin to understand the packaging potential of Honda’s newest offering.

If 2 660 mm between the axles masks the fact that the BR-V offers the same 210 mm ground clearance as the likes of the Ford EcoSport, the presence throughout the range of black plastic wheelarch-cladding and silver roof-rails at least lends the Honda a sense of rugged purpose. Where entry-level Trend models are fitted with 16-inch steel wheels, Comfort (as tested here) and top-of-the-range Elegance versions gain identically sized alloy items; the latter specification is further distinguishable by chrome-look scuff plates, front and rear, as well as front foglamps.

While leather upholstery uplifts the cabin of Elegance models, the cloth-trimmed seats fitted to lesser versions concede little in the way of comfort, or indeed perceived durability. Also welcome is height adjustment on the driver’s seat which, together with the usual fore and aft movement, helps offset the absence of reach adjustment on the steering column while seeking out an optimal driving position.

If the quality of plastics featured in the BR-V’s cabin are decidedly firmer to the touch when compared with the likes of the Jazz and HR-V, the build quality of the newest Honda is nevertheless among the finest we’ve experienced from a vehicle in this class. The inclusion of chrome-look highlights adds a touch of flair to proceedings.

Although nowhere near as comprehensively equipped in terms of infotainment tech as more premium members of the Honda family, what the BR-V does offer is a full-bouquet audio system (USB/aux-in/Bluetooth) set in an uncluttered facia layout that includes similarly uncomplicated climate-control settings (the latter not available in Trend guise). Rear-seat passengers gain air outlets controllable for fan speed.

Mimicking the seating layout of the Mobilio, Honda should be commended for its packaging of the second and third rows of seats. Split 60:40, the middle bench offers fore and aft adjustment for increased legroom, while both the second- and (50:50-split) third-row backrests can be reclined.

Access to the rear bench is made easy thanks to a simple, one-touch, fold-and-tumble action on the middle row. Should additional seating not be required, the rearmost bench folds and tumbles away to free up 440 dm3 worth of luggage space. Worth noting (and not always a given in this segment) is a useful 192 dm3 worth of packing space offered behind the installed thirdÂ row.

While the middle cushion of the second set (fitted with a lap belt only) should be considered the cheap seat, the four remaining pews beyond the front seats offer impressive (adult-size) comfort. If there is a criticism of the cockpit, it’s the absence of either a parcel shelf or heavily tinted rear windows behind which to store valuables out of sight.

Carried over from the Mobilio range (and featured in the Jazz, Ballade and HR-V line-ups) is Honda’s perky 1,5-litre petrol engine. Introduced with the BR-V, though, is the option of a newly developed six-speed manual gearbox where the previous alternative to a CVT was a five-speed self-shifter. While the obvious advantage of an additional cog is improved efficiency on the open road, we found that the corresponding revised ratios allow for more refined power delivery around town, particularly off the line, when compared with the Mobilio. The new transmission also helped improve on the Mobilio’s fuel-route figure, despite the BR-V’s 75 kg weight gain.

It’s not all good news for the BR-V’s powertrain, however. Where the free-revving 88 kW motor proves keen round town, it struggles to settle into the background on the open road, making its presence known by registering 3 000 r/min at 120 km/h. A lightweight clutch action and corresponding precise shift pattern are, however, advantageous when it comes time to call on overtaking power reserves stowed in the lower ratios. It’s also a gearshift action that’s frequently called to action when the BR-V is fully loaded.

On that note, Honda has managed to find an ideal compromise between a firm suspension setup capable of carrying heavy loads (although not able to tow), yet one that still allows compliance over uneven surfaces. Impressively, it’s a layout that, despite the BR-V’s raised ride height, successfully manages body lean while cornering.

Equally lightweight in its operation is the electrically assisted power steering. Combined with a tall driving position, the arrangement helps the BR-V feel both light on its feet and easily manoeuvrable, especially round town. That said, considering the vehicle’s overall length (4 453 mm), the relative width of its D-pillars and the absence of park sensors, care should be taken when reverse parking. Remember, too, to leave enough room for the tailgate to open.

In terms of safety systems, while the driver and front passenger are afforded airbags, Â it’s worth noting that the passenger-side item cannot be deactivated and that the BR-V does not feature Isofix child-seat-anchor points. Despite the fitment of drum brakes at the rear, standard ABS throughout the range helps bring the Honda to a halt in an emergency with relative assurance.