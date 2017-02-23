ROAD TEST: Hyundai Tucson 1,7 CRDi Executive

Hyundai expands its smash-hit Tucson range with new diesel derivatives. We test the smaller of the two…

Six hundred units. That, according to Hyundai South Africa, is the average number of Tucsons that have been sold locally every month since the ix35’s replacement debuted more than half a year ago. If Hyundai reported its sales statistics along with the Naamsa brands, the Tucson would likely rate in the top 10 on the monthly sales charts. That’s pretty impressive for a Korean brand that earns no import credits from local production and fights currency fluctuations on a daily basis.

With diesel-powered vehicles not reaching the same level of acceptance in South Africa as they have in Europe, the sales success of the Tucson is even more impressive considering it has been achieved with a purely petrol-fed line-up. Until the model you see here and its larger 2,0-litre compatriot, there’s been no diesel derivative in the current range. In this test, therefore, we’ll focus on the Tucson 1,7 CRDi’s drivetrain and ride, and not its creature comforts, save to say it is impressively specced.

Late last year, the local distributor bolstered the Tucson family with two turbodiesels, expanding the range to seven models. The 1,7-litre powerplant is a revised version of the unit that appeared in the ix35 quite close to the end of its life cycle. The Euro 6-compliant mill produces 85 kW of power and 280 N.m of torque between 1 250 and 2 750 r/min. The latter’s early arrival is courtesy of an electronically actuated, variable-geometry turbo-charger. An exhaust gas-recirculation system, together with a lean NOx-trap catalytic converter, results in a CO2 emissions figure of 124 g/km. Hyundai claims fuel consumption of 6,8 L/100 km in the combined cycle, although a trip along our standardised 100 km fuel route realised a more frugal 6,4 L/100 km.

Interestingly, routine services are set at lengthy 30 000 km intervals and a five-year/120 000 km service plan is included in the price. It is worth noting, however, that the motor requires a steady diet of 50 ppm diesel. This engine is available exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission, which drives the front wheels. If you want an automatic diesel, you will have to opt for the more expensive (R519 900) 2,0-litre. Thanks to peak torque that is available low down in the rev range, the power delivery feels more naturally aspirated than boosted. There is no perceptible lag or sudden shove of torque as the revs rise. It is only the slightly gruff engine note that lets you know you are piloting a diesel. A light and precise gearshift action means that swapping between the six forward cogs is easy work.

On our test strip, the 1,7-litre turbodiesel performed better than advertised. Hyundai quotes a 0-100 km/h time of 13,7 seconds, but our VBOX test equipment recorded a best run of 12,07 seconds, and that’s despite the low mileage of the test unit. From a tractability standpoint, the engine is excellent as evidenced by impressive in-gear figures. Thanks in part to those high-profile tyres, the ride quality is superb both in terms of the primary ride and bump absorption. The fully independent suspension works well to provide good ride and handling characteristics that are up there with the best in class. Hyundai has obviously been paying attention to criticism, as the disconnected, gaming-console feel that plagued the ix35’s steering is gone, replaced by a heftier action. Drivers who prefer even more weight to the helm can flick to the sport steering mode.

Noise suppression, too, is first-rate. On a steady throttle at cruising speed, the engine is hardly audible.