ROAD TEST: Hyundai Tucson 1,7 CRDi Executive

Team comments

Sudhir Matai

It’s a very refined package, but the price is steep

Sudhir Matai
Steve Smith

A marker of just how far Hyundai has come as an automotive brand

Steve Smith

A pleasant if slightly underpowered engine

Ryan Bubear

  • Nkanyamba

    As with most Korean stuff these days, over priced (and not just to buy), and Hyundai scraping in Sixth from the BOTTOM in JD Power’s US 2015 Dependability survey shows how far reality is separated from slick marketing hype when it comes to dependability. There’s (much) better out there at that price point.