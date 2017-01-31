ROAD TEST: Jaguar F-Pace 20d AWD R-Sport

Team comments

Terence Steenkamp

Ordinary engine knocks an other­wise first-rate (although pricey) package

Terence Steenkamp
Gareth Dean

Remains distinctive and entertaining, but softly-softly power delivery takes getting used to

Gareth Dean

A refined diesel that should satisfy most Jaguar fans

Nikesh Kooverjee

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / /