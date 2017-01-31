ROAD TEST: Jaguar F-Pace 20d AWD R-Sport

Frugal, yes, but does the diesel F-Pace have the engine to live up to the chassis’ athletic abilities?

Some may construe the marriage of muscular-looking sports SUV with a four-cylinder turbodiesel engine akin to loading a pump-action shotgun with confetti. But this execution in the F-Pace 20d AWD R-Sport, although challenging, has some pleasing nuances. This model’s R-Sport treatment features 19-inch rims (optional 20s on our test unit), a model-specific body kit, bi-xenon headlamps with LED daytime-running lights and a smattering of chrome and satin-black trim on the grille and window surrounds. These touches give the F-Pace a subtly aggressive air that’s in keeping with its pumped-up sheetmetal … but it does command a hefty premium over its more demure Pure-spec stablemate.

The material and perceived build quality of Jaguar interiors has been a point of contention of late and, while this F-Pace wasn’t the worst example of a varied recent batch, it wasn’t great, either. The cabin architecture may be pleasingly sporty, the ergonomics good (those leather-bound sports seats – another R-Sport feature – are supportive and comfy) and such practicalities as the space allocated to the boot and rear passenger compartment are well catered for, but trim creaks and some subpar plastics disappointed. We were, however, impressed with the optional inTouch Pro infotainment system, its slick touchscreen interface and Meridian speaker system gaining plaudits from the team.

The 2,0-litre turbodiesel is something of a mixed bag, proving impressively frugal by returning 7,2 L/100 km on our mixed-use fuel route, but dividing opinion elsewhere. With 132 kW versus an all-wheel-drive vehicle tipping the scales at a shade under two tonnes, you’re often aware that this unit works hard to offer the sort of performance you’d wish for from an SUV that places so much emphasis on dynamic engagement.

There is, however, a satisfying linearity to the manner in which this unit delivers its goods, with a gradual swell of power rather than the usual surge that accompanies hard acceleration in most turbodiesels. This is a boon in terms of refinement, where that measured power delivery makes the Ingenium a fairly refined unit that becomes gruff only when really gunning it.

A degree of off-the-line hesitancy is also apparent, possibly an upshot of the engine’s reluctance to spool up with any alacrity and a transmission that, although smooth and responsive to paddle-actuated inputs, seems to falter at times. Switching the drivetrain-management system into its dynamic setting and twirling the rotary gear selector into sport goes a little way to alleviating some of this hesitancy, but it’s something around which you’ll have to tailor your driving style.

Such foibles aside, once the engine builds up a head of steam, it ushers the F-Pace along at an entertaining lick. Its lighter weight – around 80 kg less than Jaguar’s older 2,2-litre unit, which contributes to a similar difference in kerb weight between this model and the supercharged V6 – also lends the already agile sports SUV an extra degree of dynamic poise.

There’s even some appeal to the Ingenium’s more measured power delivery once up to speed. Whereas the supercharged V6 occasionally has a tendency to bolt aggressively if you lean on the throttle harder than you should (especially when said throttle is rendered a veritable hair trigger in sportier drivetrain configurations), a brisk but smooth approach with the diesel unlocks a satisfying degree of balanced dynamic ability.

The electro-mechanically assisted steering is pleasingly weighted and progressive, while the suspension, which treads a fine line between supple and firm, does an impressive job of reining in lateral movement under spirited driving. Factor in grippy 255/50 R20 rubber and the rear-biased, torque-apportioning AWD system, and the F-Pace displays a surprisingly sharp turn-in on challenging sections of road.