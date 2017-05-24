ROAD TEST: Kia Cerato Hatchback 1,6 EX

Team comments

Ian McLaren

Holds its own among esteemed company

Ian McLaren
Wilhelm Lutjeharms

Still a good car, but not as well priced as before

Wilhelm Lutjeharms

A polished product, but would you really have one over a Golf?

Ryan Bubear

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / /