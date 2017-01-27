ROAD TEST: Kia Sportage 2,0 CRDi SX AWD AT

How does Kia improve on one of its most successful model ranges to date? We test the new diesel version to find out…

As the most important model in Kia’s portfolio, 2010’s third-generation Sportage set the tone for this brand’s noteworthy rise in popularity in all markets, including South Africa. More distinguishable from its Hyundai-badged ix35/Tucson cousin than ever before, the striking Peter Schreyer-designed SL-series Sportage gained favour by offering impressive levels of refinement and overall comfort in a package loaded with standard specification. And that, apart from anything else, made it a value proposition not easily ignored in a saturated segment.

Six years later and, while a comprehensive standard-specifications list remains one of the key factors that differentiates the Korean offerings from the likes of the Germans, Kia is feeling bullish enough to shift its aim squarely at these Europeans. An excellent value proposition is no longer the Sportage’s opening gambit, choosing instead premium-segment perception as its lead.

Once again sporting a design that’s much edgier than the recently introduced all-new Tucson with which it shares a platform, the fourth-generation Sportage mirrors many of its fellow Korean’s overall dimension increases, including a 30 mm longer wheelbase. The Kia, however, remains the sleeker of the two with a lower (by 25 mm) roofline. Adding sporty appeal to the top-of-the-range model featured here are intricately crafted 19-inch alloy wheels.

While we suspect the low roofline would ordinarily not negatively impact the new Sportage’s impressive levels of interior comfort, an optional (R12 500) sunroof fitted to this diesel had the tallest member of our team feeling a tad claustrophobic. This was, however, the only major negative comment levelled at the otherwise spacious and well-packaged cabin.

Like the Tuscon, the second row benefits most from the revised dimensions and, in the case of the Kia, this means 30 mm of additional legroom, with 40 mm of headroom gained thanks to a lowered floor plan. Split 60:40, the second row’s backrest can either be reclined for additional comfort, or folded flat for increased loading capacity. On this note, while we question the real benefit of a standard-fitment (and slow-moving) electric tailgate, the lower loading height is welcome, as is the ability to securely stow the parcel shelf near this lip when not required.

It’s a case of better late than never when mentioning Kia’s updated infotainment technologies that have been introduced with the new Sportage. The new system includes a crisp seven-inch touchscreen display that accesses, among its myriad functions, and for the first time in a South African Kia, satellite navigation. Where other similar systems rely solely on the accuracy of your finger in order to navigate their menus, the presence of a row of supplementary menu buttons below the screen is a boon. Similarly large, clearly marked climate-control buttons add to the usability of this system, which includes vents for rear seat passengers. Carried over from the outgoing range, the popular 2,0-litre “R” turbodiesel engine has been revised to include an updated battery-management system, lower-inertia turbocharger and improved fuel injection. It has also shed 5 kg, all with the aim of increasing efficiency.

The effect of these improvements was evident on our fuel route, where this all-wheel-drive SX test unit returned a figure of 7,2 L/100 km, matching that of the previous-generation front-wheel-drive version with the same drivetrain (tested in August 2015), despite being 250 kg heavier. Whether by choice or decree, where Hyundai South Africa currently offers only one all-wheel-drive Tucson model, Kia has only two FWD versions – both of which are entry-level offerings – with the majority of the line-up featuring the company’s innovative Dynamax all-wheel-drive technology.

Sending power predominantly to the front wheels, this system continuously monitors road conditions, specifically grip levels, before assigning up to 40% of available torque to the rear wheels. While the driver is able to lock the distribution of this torque to a 50:50-split, this is permissible only at speeds of up to 40 km/h. Included in this package is a hill-descent control function, although considering the diamond-cut finish on those 19-inch alloy wheels, we have doubts as to how far off-road the average Sportage SX owner is likely to venture.

The true benefit of this AWD is likely to be enjoyed only in conditions not encountered in our climate (i.e. snow and slush). Claimed to be 39% more rigid than the model it replaces, there’s a welcome tautness noticeable from behind the wheel of the new car. That said, revisions to the suspension setup, front and rear, are aimed at lending the Sportage a cosseting ride quality. It’s a newfound refinement that comes courtesy of bushings all around rather than the previous solid mounting points, along with a dual lower-arm multi-link rear suspension.

Considering those 19-inch alloy wheels and corresponding low-profile rubber, it’s a setup that delivers an admirable compromise between sportiness and compliance. With body roll, too, kept well in check, and a welcome weight and precision added to the car’s electric power steering setup, the new Sportage, despite its family car slant, more than manages to live up to its name.