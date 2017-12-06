ROAD TEST: Lexus LC500

Team comments

Terence Steenkamp

Love its left-field approach, and the V8 is magnificent

Terence Steenkamp
Steve Smith

Exactly what you’d expect from a Lexus tourer – refined and comfortable

Steve Smith
Nicol Louw

A looker, but not a sportscar

Nicol Louw

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: /

  • Banzai TLD

    If I had to, I could live with that spindle grille thing they’ve got going on up front, but definitely not the rest. And definitely not the interior either… That being said, I am sure I have seen those seats in an Audi. They look more laterally supportive here. Pretty sure Audi’s are more than functional on the road though.