ROAD TEST: Mahindra Thar 2,5 CRDe 4×4

Team comments

Gareth Dean

Looks and feels as though it’s driven out of the primordial soup – capable off-road, though

Gareth Dean
Nicol Louw

Too rough round the edges for our modern society

Nicol Louw
Wilhelm Lutjeharms

Mahindra first needs to fix some ergonomic and quality issues

Wilhelm Lutjeharms

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / /