ROAD TEST: Mazda CX-3 2,0 Dynamic Auto

Team comments

Gareth Dean

A solid and enjoyable offering, but doesn’t feel far enough removed from Mazda2

Gareth Dean
Terence Steenkamp

Another very good Mazda, but cramped cabin a disappointment

Terence Steenkamp
Mike Fourie

The subtlest of crossover treatments, but surprisingly engaging

Mike Fourie

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / / /

  • Lucien Petersen

    Is the 2l auto paired with a traditional gear box or dsg type box?