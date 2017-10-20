ROAD TEST: Mazda CX-5 2,2DE Akera AWD AT

Team comments

Gareth Dean

Well equipped, purposefully styled and dynamically engaging

Gareth Dean
Steve Smith

SA’s most underrated compact SUV is now even more accomplished

Steve Smith
Terence Steenkamp

Mazda’s best product is a true foil to pricey, premium compact SUVs

Terence Steenkamp

