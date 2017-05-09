ROAD TEST: Mercedes-Benz S500 Cabriolet 9G-Tronic

Team comments

Sudhir Matai

A regal proposition that almost renders the SL obsolete

Sudhir Matai
Nicol Louw

Simply the most accomplished four-seat convertible you can buy

Nicol Louw
Terence Steenkamp

Benz does big brilliantly. A truly special car

Terence Steenkamp

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / /