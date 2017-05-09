ROAD TEST: Mercedes-Benz S500 Cabriolet 9G-Tronic

Is there a bigger automotive indulgence than a super-luxurious convertible? No, not when it’s this good…

Following any road test of a vehicle, scoring sheets are distributed among the 10-member strong CAR editorial team that factor in a range of criteria, from ride and comfort to packaging, performance, dynamics and fuel efficiency, to ultimately arrive at that score out of 100 points you see atop the specifications box. On these sheets, too, is a section where road testers can comment on the vehicle in question following a format of what’s good about the car, and likewise what’s bad. Most cars have a longer positives-than-negatives list; the feedback on some vehicles errs to the opposite. In the case of the Mercedes-Benz S500 Cabriolet, however, very few criticisms made their way onto its feedback sheets.

We’ll discuss what they are further along in this test, but first some context: Benz last built a large, four-seater luxury convertible in 1971, the W111, and these have become sought-after classics; a 280 SE 3,5 recently fetched $429 000 (about R5,7-million at the exchange rate in late-January) at an RM Auctions event. In the interim, the SL took up the mantle of luxury convertible in the Mercedes-Benz stable until the new S-Class Cabriolet was unveiled last year.

Functioning as the entry point to a three-model strong range, the S500 tested here features Mercedes-Benz’s 4,7-litre twin-turbopetrol engine coupled with its latest 9G-tronic transmission, feeding 335 kW and 700 N.m (available from 1 800 to 4 000 r/min) to the 275-wide rear tyres. The S500 costs a smidgeon more than R2,3-million and the Cabriolet range crests at the Mercedes-AMG S65 going for a cool R3,5-million.

The S500’s price may look steep when you compare it with the SL500’s R1,83-million, especially considering they share the same drivetrain, but the larger Benz compensates with top-class standard specification and a classy design that is imbued with expensive-looking detailing throughout. Our test vehicle was equipped with the optional (R50 300) Swarovski package that bejewels the LED-equipped headlamps with sweeps of crystals, but it doesn’t really need this selection to heighten the sense of occasion; the single-strake front grille studded with diamond-shaped pins, expansive bow of a bonnet and tasteful lines of chrome trim take care of that.

Despite measuring more than five metres long, the Cabriolet carries its bulk well, and it’s perhaps only the slightly heavy-handed rear haunches that look ungainly when the vehicle is viewed in profile, reducing the visual size of the otherwise enormous 19-inch wheels. With the three-layer acoustic soft-top raised – the largest fitted to a current production car, says Benz, and here coloured blue (beige, black, and dark red are also offered) – there are no visible bars breaking the lines, echoing the roof contour of the Coupé.

That roof is a masterstroke. Able to be raised or lowered at up to 60 km/h in just 20 seconds, the outer layer of cloth incorporates a butyl layer instead of the more common neoprene, aiding sound insulation and further smoothening the appearance. And it works a charm. Subjectively as quiet on the move as most luxury coupés, the cabin of the S-Class Cabriolet is a serene place with the roof raised. Inside, there are no obvious clues that it’s a cloth-top, lacking the usual – and often messily arranged – hinges you find on lesser drop-tops. Lower the roof and the sense of tranquillity continues.

Offering as standard both Aircap, which raises a netted spar by 70 mm along the header rail and a large wind blocker behind the rear seats to direct air over the cabin; and Airscarf, blowing hot air onto front-seaters necks, blustering is kept to a minimum, even at highway speeds. Aircap does create some kerfuffle as wind passes through it, but it isn’t overly intrusive.

The S-Class Cabrio is also the first Benz to boast an intelligent climate-control system that, by using 12 sensors and 18 actuators scattered throughout the cabin, automatically adjusts airflow direction and intensity, as well as temperature depending on whether the roof is up or down. The system also monitors air quality and the level of harmful gases entering the cabin, even with the top stowed. All this contributes to an indulgent sense of luxury, a feeling that’s reinforced by the extensive application of silky leather and precise stitching throughout the cabin, and the fabulously enveloping seats that are heated, cooled and massage-enabled.

Standard is a Burmester audio system that provides crystal-clear sound reproduction, as well as Benz’s full suite of infotainment systems. On that note, it’s worth pointing out the S-Class has an older version of the Comand system and will gain the new, much-improved iteration featured in the E-Class when it’s facelifted later this year. The E-Class also has the manufacturer’s new key – the current one has been around for more than a decade and looks decidedly old – and a neater rear-view mirror in the place of this test vehicle’s bulky item.

As mentioned, the front seats are superbly comfortable, but those seated aft aren’t as well catered for. We measured a paltry 611 mm of rear legroom, on par with some city cars, but at least headroom is sufficient for lanky types. The boot, too, is compromised at just 168 dm3, but its shape is square and should swallow two weekend bags with relative ease. And you’ll want to take the S500 Cabriolet on a luxury weekend away. The ride, firstly, is sublime. Carmakers appear to get better and better at tuning air-suspension systems to provide both that desired loping ride quality and an ability to absorb abrupt surface scars. In the S Cabrio, that means a ride that remains flat across long-wave undulations, but cushions occupants against ridges and the like. Only mid-corner bumps unsettle the suspension ever so slightly, and send a minor but noticeable shudder through the otherwise super-stiff structure.

If you desire more rigorous body control, the Airmatic system can be set to sport mode, but that feels superfluous in something so singularly designed to provide a luxury experience. That’s why the steering system is fingertip light, the nine-speed transmission slushes through the gears and the glorious (though thirsty) V8 growls gently when extended into the upper reaches of its rev range. Hustle it can, sure – the 0-100 km/h sprint takes just 5,23 seconds – but the gentle throttle tip-in, and the fact that it leisurely pulls away in second gear, soon signals to the driver that measured inputs are preferred. Driven so, the S-Class Cabrio feels like the most sophisticated four-seater in the market this side of a Rolls-Royce Dawn.