ROAD TEST: Mini Countryman Cooper S Steptronic

Mini’s second-generation Countryman is certainly bigger, but is it better?

Mini purists might have scoffed into their English breakfast tea when BMW launched the Countryman at the start of this decade, but it was the Germans who had the last laugh. This oversized model might’ve been a far cry from the diminutive design penned by Sir Alec Issigonis in the middle of last century, but BMW’s decision to produce this maxi-Mini was vindicated when the first-generation Countryman sold more than half a million units.

And now an all-new, second-generation Countryman has been launched. Derivatives include the entry-level Cooper, a turbodiesel, a high-performance John Cooper Works version, as well as a plug-in hybrid model that arrives in 2018, but it’s the mid-level Cooper S model we’ve decided to test first.

From an appearance perspective, the new Countryman does look more resolved than its predecessor and its dimensions have a lot to do with that. It has grown 200 mm in length and 30 mm in width, and these larger proportions make for an overall appearance that’s both more sleek and purposeful than its blunt-nosed predecessor. A power bulge in the bonnet, along with large alloys (optional 19 inches on this test unit), and pronounced wheelarches give the newcomer a welcome degree of aggression that will no doubt see it appeal to a wider audience.

This latest Mini may be the largest derivative yet, but Mini and Countryman design traits such as the oversized circular headlamps, roof rails (annoyingly, these make their presence known to your ears on the open road) and wrap-around effect for the front windscreen have remained. As has the typically Mini interior design quirkiness, with the signature huge dial that houses an infotainment interface with an easy to operate (and navigate) touchscreen. The rectangular air vents do look a bit outdated against the rest of the design, but the leather-wrapped steering wheel feels premium and suitably meaty in your hands. It features remote audio switches and adaptive cruise-control activation; it’s a system that is radar-based and, when employed, maintains a safe distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

On the negative side, the head-up display, although nice to have, was sited too low for some of the taller team members, despite being adjusted to its maximum height. From the captain’s chair, we did note large over-the-shoulder blind spots due to the fat C-pillars. An optional, electrically variable driver’s seat, along with the rake-and-reach-adjustable steering column, meant that all team members could tailor an ideal driving position.

In terms of standard spec, the Cooper S has its main rivals beat and you get, among other things, climate control, rear park-distance control, LED headlamps and that adaptive cruise control mentioned above. As stated, the Countryman has grown considerably in length, 75 mm of which is apportioned between the axles, and that extra wheelbase has given it more legroom than its rivals (helped, too, by a sliding rear bench that moves by up to 130 mm). The marginal growth in width also means that the Countryman now offers comfortable seating for three on the rear bench, with three-point belts provided for all passengers. Luggage volume, usually at a premium in Minis, has benefited from the enlarged dimensions. With the rear bench pushed all the way back, there is a Golf-equalling 216 litres and, with rear passenger legroom shrunk to a minimum, 256 litres on offer. Conveniently, all models in the local market come standard with an electrically operated tailgate.

This Cooper S model is fitted with the 2,0-litre turbocharged mill common to the Mini family. As with most of its siblings, power is delivered to the front wheels; all-wheel versions are available internationally, but we will get this ALL4 drivetrain only in the JCW models. Our test car was the eight-speed automatic transmission version (there’s also a six-speed manual) and coupled to that 2,0-litre turbopetrol, delivers solid performance. It’s not quite hot hatch quick – blunted somewhat by a portly mass of nearly 1,6 tonnes – but it will certainly leave rivals floundering in a traffic-light grand prix.

Thanks to a launch-control function, the benchmark 0-100 km/h sprint time we recorded was almost identical to that claimed by Mini. With a plethora of gears to choose from, the Cooper S feels punchy enough in the overtaking acceleration stakes. Against our Vbox timing equipment, the Pirelli-shod Countryman managed an average stopping time of 2,86 seconds, earning it an “excellent” rating. There are three driving modes to choose from: mid, sport and green (eco), and unlike some other systems, you can really sense the differences between the settings. The drivetrain, transmission, dampers, steering weight and sound are all altered as you choose a mode to suit your mood.

Despite being quite a large vehicle, parent company BMW was keen not to let the fun-to-drive aspect get too diluted and, in sport mode, you’re rewarded with a series of pops that emanate from the twin exhaust tips on a trailing throttle. If we had one criticism here it would be that the electrically assisted steering is a little on the lifeless side. The least dynamic part of the equation, it doesn’t provide enough feedback when the driver needs it most.

Despite its dimensions, the Countryman is a hoot to hustle and, along with that rorty soundtrack and racecar-like gear shifts provided by the steering wheel-mounted paddles, the Countryman displays higher levels of grip than its competitors. While it delivers a decent level of driving fun, the Countryman’s trump card is that it simultaneously manages to provide a relatively comfortable ride. In fact, we were quite surprised by the pliancy of the suspension. It is a vast improvement on that of the long-term Countryman we had on loan a few years ago and even surpasses that of a new BMW X1 test unit we recently drove. The latter fact is a bit odd given that the two BMW Group products are based on the same front-wheel-drive platform that underpins all the small cars in the group (and the next 1 Series) and you’d think the family wagon X1 would be the softer-riding of the two.