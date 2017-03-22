ROAD TEST: Opel Mokka X 1,4 Turbo Enjoy AT

Team comments

Wilhelm Lutjeharms

Ticks most boxes, but the engine is noisy in this application

Wilhelm Lutjeharms
Ian McLaren

Raised driving position adds appeal, but Astra is a nicer Opel

Ian McLaren
Terence Steenkamp

At the price, I would consider the more rounded Astra 1,4T Enjoy

Terence Steenkamp

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / /