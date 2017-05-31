ROAD TEST: Peugeot 2008 1,6 HDi Allure

Team comments

Terence Steenkamp

Shows promise, but has one of the worst transmissions I’ve encountered

Gareth Dean

Remains a practical and distinctive offering, but HDi engine lacks refinement

Ian McLaren

Silky 1,2 Pureline engine likely better suited to this otherwise pleasantly sophisticated package

