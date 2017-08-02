ROAD TEST: Porsche Panamera Turbo

Team comments

Ian McLaren

Performance was a given but now looks more fluid, too

Ian McLaren
Wilhelm Lutjeharms

A four-door, super-luxurious supercar

Wilhelm Lutjeharms
Steve Smith

Such speed and agility on a big luxury saloon beggars belief

Steve Smith

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / /

  • Normally aspirated for turbo? … mmm it will def need more help even than the previous models to sound good…glad we are here to help 🙂