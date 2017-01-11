ROAD TEST: Renault Captur Sunset Limited Edition

Team comments

A very agreeable little car, but perhaps a sixth gear would have made it even better

I like the colour scheme, but not the steering action. Great features

Flashy orange accents aside, hands down the best Captur in
the range

