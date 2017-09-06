ROAD TEST: Renault Clio RS 220 Trophy EDC

Team comments

Terence Steenkamp

Look, the EDC ‘box is woeful, but the driving experience compensates

Terence Steenkamp

Hampered by the same concerns we had with the pre-facelift model

Nikesh Kooverjee

Much of what made the third-generation Clio RS brilliant is sadly still missing

Ryan Bubear

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / /