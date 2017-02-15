ROAD TEST: Renault Kwid 1,0 Dynamique

Team comments

Admirably priced and well specced for the segment, but unforgivably compromised

Ryan Bubear
Ian McLaren

A pre-owned Sandero over a new Kwid, every day of the week

Ian McLaren
Gareth Dean

The Kwid’s poor execution stands in stark contrast to Renault’s other-wise impressive line-up

Gareth Dean

  • Septieme

    …pre-owned is better value and safer too…

    Miguel

      Indian build, 0 stars in crash test, 0 % quality and finish… and was Citroen that left South Africa!! My God!!!!!!!!! South Africans a 0 when comes to cars!!! They buy an ugly, boxy and obsolet VW Polo Vivo, a 15 yeras old concept car!!

  Miguel

    Indian build, 0 stars in crash test, 0 % quality and finish… and was Citroen that left South Africa!! My God!!!!!!!!!

  Miguel

    South Africans a 0 when comes to cars!!! They buy an ugly, boxy and obsolet VW Polo Vivo, a 15 yeras old concept car!!

  • piet v M

    YOU HAVE TO COMPARE THIS CAR WITH THE VW CITI CHICO GOLF AND FIAT UNO NOT WITH TODAYS CARS THAT COST AN ARM AND A LEG

  • piet v M

    THIS CAR IS BUILD AT A PRICE PRICE POINT AND IS JUST BETTER THAN A MOTORBIKE A MOTORBIKE IS EVEN MORE UNSAFE THAN THIS RENAULT KWID

  • piet v M

    ON A MOTORBIKE YOU HAVE NO PROTECTION

  • piet v M

    CARS IS BLOODY EXPENSIVE IN SA