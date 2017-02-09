ROAD TEST: Renault Mégane 97 kW Turbo GT-Line

Team comments

Terence Steenkamp

Pity about the cramped cabin, because the Mégane is otherwise gifted

Terence Steenkamp
Gareth Dean

A clear improvement in almost every sense

Gareth Dean
Ian McLaren

Alongside 308, the closest the French have come to matching the Golf

Ian McLaren

