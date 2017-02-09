ROAD TEST: Renault Mégane 97 kW Turbo GT-Line

Ever an also-ran in the compact-hatch class, the new Mégane is ready to shoulder its way onto the podium…

The previous-generation Mégane, launched in 2008, simply couldn’t cut it in the competitive C-segment. Its failings were too apparent for buyers to ignore – lacklustre drive, cramped cabin and subpar resale value chief among them – and the competition too accomplished. The third generation in a series that was first launched to critical acclaim back in 1995, Renault’s mid-size hatch quickly faded into the background … and that’s where it stayed for eight years until recently, when it was replaced with the new vehicle seen here. And what an about-turn it is. Without wholly giving away the conclusion of this test, the fourth-generation Mégane is a world removed from its predecessor.

Let’s take a step back, though. On paper, Mégane 4.0 has it all to lose. Running on the Renault Nissan Alliance’s box-fresh Common Module Family platform that also underpins the Kadjar (and its twin, Nissan’s Qashqai), the compact hatch has a brand-new interior with a freshly developed R-Link 2 infotainment system functioning through a first-in-its-class tablet-like 8,7-inch touchscreen. It boasts Renault’s latest bold design language under the guidance of Laurens van den Acker that thrusts it firmly into the spotlight, and customisable dynamics via the new Multi-Sense system.

And Renault South Africa has kept up its side of the bargain. Standard specification is as generous as it gets in this class – all models have satellite navigation, climate control and parking guidance, for example – and pricing starts at under R300 000 for the 85 kW/156 N.m 1,6-litre Dynamique model.

We’re testing the mid-spec 97 kW GT-Line fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox (a dual-clutch version is available for around R15 000 more). Under its bonnet spins the well-known 1,2-litre turbopetrol that was introduced to the previous-generation version later in its cycle. Not that you’d think there’s a petite 1,2-litre in its engine bay, judging by the exterior and interior detailing of this GT-Line. Telegraphing a warm-hatch aesthetic, this model is adorned with a deeper front bumper complemented by honeycomb-patterning on the lower grille, as well as darkened 17-inch alloy wheels and a fat elliptical exhaust outlet.

For some CAR team members, these elements sit somewhat incongruously on the Mégane’s already divisive design (the biggest point of discussion were those C-shaped LED running lights). Garnering universal praise, however, were the purposefully chunky profile – the rear overhang is 21 mm shorter despite an increase in body length of 64 mm – and expertly resolved rear-end that infuse Renault’s new model with enough character to set it apart in this segment.

Approach the vehicle with the newest and, oddly considering its supposed space-saving purpose, bulkiest version yet of Renault’s key card and the vehicle primes itself as the rear-view mirrors swing out. The doors feel hefty, just like a Volkswagen Golf’s, and open wide front and rear. You’ll first notice the deeply contoured, comfortable front seats – they look like they’ve come straight out of a Renault Sport product – and then the, ahem, in-your-face blue trim strips and stitching. The hue is used absolutely every-where, from the steering wheel to the seats to the central armrest, handbrake (interestingly, a manual one) and gearlever boot. If you want a 1,2-litre turbopetrol in your new Mégane, you have no choice but to live with GT-Line accoutrements.

Look beyond these bits, however, and you’ll discover a cabin of generally impressive material substance, thoughtful touches and, in the hackneyed French manner, some idiosyncratic bits. The slush moulding that covers the facia feels particularly appealing, and extends to the tops of the front doors. Where plastics aren’t soft to the touch, they’re smartly grained, while the pockets are lined with carpeting and the trays on the centre console rubberised. Our test vehicle also felt rock-solid, despite having a good few thousand kilometres on the clock.

The new R-Link 2 system is one of the better infotainment setups we’ve encountered and has allowed Renault’s designers to tidy up what was once a button-festooned facia. Icons are large and logically indicated, and the touchscreen surface is responsive. We have some gripes – it takes a few too many prods to switch between audio sources, for example, and it’s annoying to have to delve into the system to adjust fan speed – but the portrait orientation and pinch-and-zoom functionality in an era of smartphones are clever touches.

Another fine addition is the Multi-Sense system, which offers the user the option of five drivetrain modes: neutral, sport, comfort, perso and eco. Coupled to these settings is interior illumination in five different colours – red looks especially good – and piped engine sound across three volumes. It might be gimmicky, but it’s gratifying to see manufacturers filtering customisation options into their mainstream fare. Jump from the front to the back of the Mégane, squeeze in your knees behind those substantial front seats after ducking your head below the dipped roof line and it’s clear Renault’s hopes of marketing this vehicle to family buyers are dashed.

We measured a lacklustre 614 mm of legroom, 46 mm short of the Golf and 69 mm less than Opel’s spacious Astra, and 925 mm of headroom, again less than those two Germans. Curiously, the boot is quite a bit bigger than the VW’s and Opel’s – Renault would have done better to sacrifice luggage space in favour of additional room for third, fourth and fifth occupants.

Back to Multi-Sense, which is, of course, not just a garnish, but also tweaks the Mégane’s throttle pedal, steering weighting and engine response. Unlike most cars, where sport mode renders the throttle spiky and the steering heavy, in the Renault this setting enlivens the driving experience to just the right degree. Left in one of the more relaxed modes and many a tester complained of an overly light steering action and soggy throttle response.

And if a potential buyer only experienced the Mégane in those modes, it would be a real shame. Tweak Multi-Sense accordingly, attack a series of bends and the vehicle’s planted nature, direct steering and pointy front-end are surprisingly pleasurable to exploit (which is promising for the upcoming Mégane RS). Ease the pace, meanwhile, and the ride on the GT-Line’s 50-profile tyres is composed, pliant and quiet. Our only gripe concerns the composure of the rear torsion beam when the vehicle hits a compression mid-corner; the resultant jolt sits at odds with the otherwise refined driving experience.

Adding to that sense of sophistication is the 1,2-litre engine. Quiet unless it is asked to crest 5 000 r/min – a nonsensical exercise, anyway; the full 205 N.m of torque would have petered out by then – the four-pot is smooth and predictable in its power delivery. It’s also not terribly quick… Slower to 100 km/h than the less powerful Golf 1,2 TSI and Focus 1,0 EcoBoost, and tardier in-gear than Peugeot’s 308 1,2 GT Line, the powertrain needs some winding to make a quick pull-away and requires stirring of the six-speed gearbox to effect quick, safe overtaking manoeuvres.

Speaking of the ‘box, it proved somewhat contentious in the CAR office. Some testers liked its light action; others bemoaned the indirect feel and the ease with which it was possible to hit the gate when shifting from second to third. Emergency braking proved fuss-free and consistent across the 10 punishing stops, and the Mégane earned a “good” rating for its 3,05-second average.