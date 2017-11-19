ROAD TEST: Subaru Impreza 2,0i-S Lineartronic CVT

Team comments

Gareth Dean

Solid and well equipped, if somewhat conservative and pricey

Gareth Dean
Ian McLaren

A well-built, characterful package that deserves a test drive

Ian McLaren
Terence Steenkamp

What, if anything, sets the Impreza apart from its sophisticated rivals?

Terence Steenkamp

