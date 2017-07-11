ROAD TEST: Toyota C-HR 1,2T Plus Manual

Ian McLaren

Quirky and charming, just like the first RAV4

Steve Smith

I love the looks, drivetrain and handling, but there are some niggles

Nicol Louw

Exactly the car Toyota needed to bring some excitement to its range

  • Thinking out Loud

    Love this car, and it just got better now that Toyota has added a space saver spare wheel to open up some boot space.

    • teofli

      I agree, but the specifications I read from the Toyota website say it has a full alloy spare wheel….

      • Thinking out Loud

        Toyota SA launched the car with a full size spare as typically it’s more suited to our road conditions and distances people travel. Since the actual launch and sale of the vehicle, Toyota SA has since revised the vehicle to be specified with a space saver due to negative feedback about boot space, and the fact that the vehicle is predominantly a city car where a full size spare wheel is not as important as say a proper SUV or family car. Toyota is generally quick to respond and react to criticism and feedback from the public and customers alike and that’s one of the reasons they are so strong on aftersales service.

        • teofli

          Thank you for this information. I am old school and always prefer a car with a full spare. I just can’t bear that biscuit sparewheel. But overall I love the car and I think the pricing is also good.