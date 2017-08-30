ROAD TEST: Volkswagen Golf 1,0 TSI Comfortline

Team comments

Ian McLaren

Refined to the point where most would never realise it only has three cylinders

Ian McLaren
Steve Smith

Impressive little engine in by far the segment’s best chassis

Steve Smith
Gareth Dean

A refined, reasonably punchy and frugal powerplant in a tastefully updated package. What more could you want?

Gareth Dean

