ROAD TEST: Volvo V40 D3 Momentum Geartronic

Team comments

Ian McLaren

Small updates bring the V40 neatly in line with the rest of
the sophisticated Volvo family

Ian McLaren
Gareth Dean

Where it lags slightly in practicality, the V40 more than compensates with its sense of occasion

Gareth Dean
Terence Steenkamp

The thinking person’s alternative to the A3, 1 Series and A-Class

Terence Steenkamp

