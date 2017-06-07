TEST: Mercedes-Benz E220d vs. Volvo S90 D5 AWD

Team comments

Ian McLaren

Benz typically polished, but the S90 feels special

Steve Smith

S90’s looks and interior wow, but the E is infused with refinement and engineering quality

Terence Steenkamp

I respect the E-Class, but I love the Volvo. S90 for me

Gareth Dean

S90’s solidity will give the Germans pause for thought

