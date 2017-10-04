TEST: Suzuki Ignis vs. Sandero Stepway vs. Cross Up!

Team comments

Gareth Dean

They’re all charming, but the Up! feels a
cut above its rivals here

Gareth Dean
Nicol Louw

Ignis for fun, Up! for style and Sandero
for standard specification

Nicol Louw

Sandero is spacious and Ignis charming, but Up! outclasses them both

Ryan Bubear
Sudhir Matai

Wallet-friendly Ignis has the best traits of
its rivals

Sudhir Matai

