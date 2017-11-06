TEST: Toyota Yaris 1,5 Pulse vs. Suzuki Baleno 1,4 GLX

Team comments

Peter Palm

Yaris offers good ride quality and decent value

Peter Palm
Ian McLaren

I like the honesty of the Yaris package. Hard to ignore Suzuki’s standard spec, though

Ian McLaren

While the upsized engine in the Yaris is welcome, the Baleno is hard to beat on value

Ryan Bubear
Steve Smith

Further confirmation of Suzuki’s rise

Steve Smith

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / / / /

  • teofli

    The Baleno is an outright winner here. The sad thing about Suzuki is that they do not realise the extent to which the interior quality of a car can influence buyers. So, while the Baleno is a value product, you will not see many of them on the road, which is a pity really.