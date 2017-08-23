ROAD TEST: Volkswagen Amarok 3,0 TDI V6 4Motion AT

Team comments

Nicol Louw

The new leisure-bakkie king

Nicol Louw
Ian McLaren

The best bakkie that a lot of money can buy

Ian McLaren
Steve Smith

Impressive but superfluous showpiece. 2,0 BiTDi does the job

Steve Smith

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / / / /

  • Legend Alonso

    the 2.0L is the one to buy. this one is superfluous and not really value for money at all. too expensive for useless things