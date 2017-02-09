San Marino MotoGP September 2017

Enjoy the excitement of this race and feast your eyes on Italian style and luxury. Stay in a superior 4-star hotel in Rimini and experience some of the city’s historic architecture. With a maximum capacity of 60 000 spectators, you are in for an exhilarating experience.

Cost of San Marino MotoGP 2017 package

From R10 950 per person sharing

per person sharing From R12 345 per person in single

Package dates

08-11 September 2017

Package includes

3 nights bed and breakfast accommodation in a superior 4-star Hotel in Rimini

All service charges and hotel taxes

2-day covered Grandstand C race tickets

race tickets Return group circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday

Hospitality desk

MotoGP tour leader

Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs

Package excludes

Travel documentation

Visa

All flights and airport transfers (can be arranged)

Travel insurance

All gratuities

Items of a personal nature

MotoGP VIP Village (Upgrade)

The VIP Village at San Marino is an air conditioned infield marquee with CCTV, great food and drink, and views to the main straight and first corner. There is also a private VIP grandstand on the main straight. The usual pit lane walks, paddock tours and the VIP Village games are included

Gold & Silver (Saturday and Sunday) = R18 740 per person

Type of package

Moto Grand Prix

Term and conditions

To confirm a booking we require a completed and signed booking form and a full payment

Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes

Exchange rate fluctuations above Euro 1 = ZAR14,40

Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking