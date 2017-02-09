San Marino MotoGP September 2017
Enjoy the excitement of this race and feast your eyes on Italian style and luxury. Stay in a superior 4-star hotel in Rimini and experience some of the city’s historic architecture. With a maximum capacity of 60 000 spectators, you are in for an exhilarating experience.
Cost of San Marino MotoGP 2017 package
- From R10 950 per person sharing
- From R12 345 per person in single
Package dates
- 08-11 September 2017
Package includes
- 3 nights bed and breakfast accommodation in a superior 4-star Hotel in Rimini
- All service charges and hotel taxes
- 2-day covered Grandstand C race tickets
- Return group circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday
- Hospitality desk
- MotoGP tour leader
- Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs
Package excludes
- Travel documentation
- Visa
- All flights and airport transfers (can be arranged)
- Travel insurance
- All gratuities
- Items of a personal nature
MotoGP VIP Village (Upgrade)
The VIP Village at San Marino is an air conditioned infield marquee with CCTV, great food and drink, and views to the main straight and first corner. There is also a private VIP grandstand on the main straight. The usual pit lane walks, paddock tours and the VIP Village games are included
Gold & Silver (Saturday and Sunday) = R18 740 per person
Type of package
- Moto Grand Prix
Term and conditions
- To confirm a booking we require a completed and signed booking form and a full payment
- Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes
- Exchange rate fluctuations above Euro 1 = ZAR14,40
- Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking