Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix May 2017

This incredible formula one package to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is the playground for all the top motor car racers from around the world. The race is one of the oldest in the world and will showcase the skill and precision of the drivers and teams. Conveniently located, you will have a chance to explore the sights and sounds of Barcelona in Spain and watch the F1 Grand Prix in style.

Cost of Spanish F1 Grand Prix 2017 package

• From R14 975 per person sharing (standard room)

• From R15 410 per person sharing (premium room)

* Alternative race ticket options available. Please see below.

** Single supplements available on request

Package dates

• 10-15 May 2017

Package includes

• Return economy flights ex JHB

• All flights taxes

• Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers (seat in coach)

• 4 nights accommodation in a superior 4-star hotel Mediterranean Beach Resort

• All service charges and hotel taxes

• Breakfast daily

• Return group circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday (seat in coach)

• Pit walk on Thursday afternoon inclusive of return circuit transfer (seat-in-coach)

• Formula 1 Grand Prix tour leader

• Hospitality desk

• Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs

Package excludes

• Travel documentation

• Visa

• Travel insurance

• All gratuities

• Items of a personal nature

Race ticket options (add to price)

* A variety of ticket options are available. Further options available to below.

• General Admission (grass banks, no seating) = R1 894

• Grandstatnd D (main covered – start/finish & pit lane) = R6 611

• Grandstatnd F (1st corner action – highly recommended) = R6 611

• Grandstand A (1st corner good value – recommended) = R4 524

• Grandstand C (great stadium section views) = R3 259

Type of package

• Formula 1 Grand Prix

Terms and conditions

• Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes

• Exchange rate fluctuations above Euro 1 = ZAR15,50

• Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking