9 racing games you’ll really want to play this year

2017 is definitely the year of racing games. From AAA titles to small indie developments, here are 9 games we think are worth a look if you’re in the market for an adrenaline-pumping digital pastime…

Redout (Xbox One & PS4)

Titles such as F-Zero, Rollcage and WipeOut are well known to veteran gamers mainly because of the challenge they pose. Redout is a game that pays homage to these classics by creating a high-speed, ultraviolet racing experience that will have you testing your reflexes from beginning to end. Redout consists of more than 100 different challenges over 30 tracks and six different environments, but it’s the story that draws a lot of attention.

Set in AD2560, the planet has finally been stripped of all its natural resources while the polar caps have melted due to global warming. With the humans being relocated to places such as the Moon and Mars, Earth has been transformed into somewhat of an amusement park that hosts high-speed races such as the Solar Redout Racing League: the fastest racing league ever created.

TT Isle of Mann: Ride on the Edge (PC, Xbox One & PS4)

The Isle of Mann is considered a challenge that no sane human would enter. Thanks to Big Ben Interactive, however, you will have the opportunity to tackle the 61 km route in the comfort of your own home. With 264 turns punctuated by a series of bumps and jumps, the Isle of Mann Tourist Trophy is a true test of skill and stamina.

Additionally, the game features 24 popular riders and 38 licensed bikes. The course also has 10 different routes should you be in the mood for a lighter challenge.

Dirt 4 (PC, Xbox One & PS4)

If you’re looking for a full-bore rally game then Codemaster’s Dirt 4 may be for you. Continuing the legacy of Colin McRay’s Rally, Dirt 4 features 50 of WRC’s most popular cars and five iconic locations with a virtually unlimited number of configurations thanks to a custom route creation interface. Dirt 4 also features some interesting FIA RX tracks.

In addition to the conventional campaign mode, which consists of various disciplines, the new game also features a Dirt Academy in which you can hone your skills and rally techniques.

F1 2017 (PC, Xbox One & PS4)

F1 2017 is the most conclusive Formula 1 game ever to be made thanks to the new dynamic campaign mode that delves into the management of an F1 team. Players will be required to make tactical decisions and balance resources to improve performance, keep the car reliable and avoid punishing grid penalties.

The latest addition also includes some classic racers, such as the 1992 Williams FW14B and 1991 McLaren MP4/6 .

The Crew 2 (Xbox One & PS4)

In The Crew 2 you’ll be able to explore multiple disciplines of racing through various forms of vehicles such as planes, boats, bikes and cars over a map that’s bigger than any other game. With an environment design inspired by the US, you’ll be required to interact with the different motorsport families in order to be the champion you want to be.

Need for Speed Payback (PC, Xbox & PS4)

Set in the underworld gambling scene of Fortune City, Tyler, Mac and Jess are seeking revenge on The House cartel by completing a series of races, missions, and challenges while fighting off cops and rivals. The new Need for Speed also boasts a comprehensive tuning interface to make each car unique.

Having been developed by Criterion, this edition should relate strongly to the legendary Burnout franchise.

Project Cars 2 (PC, Xbox One & PS4)

Project Cars is back and it comes with a collage of new features such as a dynamic new weather system, 24-hour time cycle and the largest track roster seen in any game to date. Cycle through various disciplines of motorsport with 170 different licensed vehicles, including rallycross, GT and supercars.

The new game also features an updated AI interface that makes for more competitive racing and a revamped controller pad handling. PC gamers furthermore get the added benefit of 12k VR support.

Gran Turismo Sport (PS4)

After a long wait, the Gran Turismo franchise has returned. Making its debut on the PS4, GT Sport draws a strong focus on motorsport with the most notable inclusion, the FIA approved online championship.

In GT Sport you’ll have access to 140 cars and 27 different tracks as well as a custom livery creator and photography interface.

Forza Motorsport 7 (PC & Xbox One)

The most conclusive racing game ever made. In the seventh edition of Forza Motorsport, players will have access more than 700 different cars, including the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Together with this comes a revamped campaign, dynamic weather race system and 30 world-famous destinations.