Alpine A110 Cup revealed for 2018 racing series

Revealed earlier this year, the Alpine A110 promises a driver-focused experience thanks to its low mass, mid-engined layout and punchy 1,8-litre turbocharged engine. And now the Renault sub-brand has announced a racing series called the Alpine Europa Cup.

Meet the Alpine 110 Cup, which costs €100 000 (R1 660 000). The racer, developed in partnership with Signatech, makes 200 kW (13 kW up from the standard model) and 320 N.m of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential gearbox. The rear axle also benefits from a limited-slip differential with a self-locking function.

The Alpine A110 Cup tips the scales at 1 050 kg. To make it more precise around the race track it’s been lowered by 40 mm and fitted with a set of slick Michelin tyres. Stopping power is provided by a set of 355 mm front and 330 mm rear Brembo brakes.

Rigidity is added thanks to a full-body roll-cage, stronger engine side-members, a joint-welded subframe and attachment plates for the front upper wishbones. Dynamic ability is rounded off by a set of Öhlins spring-shock absorbers, which are compression- and rebound-adjustable.

The cabin furthermore adopts a pair of Sabelt bucket seats with six-point harnesses and an XAP steering wheel. There’s also an automatic fire extinguisher, dry battery and master switch.

The FIA-sanctioned Alpine Europa Cup will commence at the start of June at the Circuit Paul Ricard and features €160 000 (R2 655 000) worth of prize money to be shared among teams.