Bernie Ecclestone replaced as F1 CEO.

Bernie Ecclestone has had a very long run as the Formula One CEO, and despite receiving a lot of criticism for certain questionable moves it’s pretty hard to deny that F1’s success is because of his efforts when he took over in the 70s.

At 86 years-old, however current F1 owner; Liberty Media, has decided that it would be best for Ecclestone to call it a day and has offered him an alternate title of Honorary President.

Ecclestone admits that he’s not quite sure what this new role entails. He also says that following this decision, his face will be seen less frequently on race days but he will still attend whenever he can and that he is unlikely to retain his seat on the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

Ecclestone will be replaced by Libery Media’s Chase Carey. Ross Brawn and former ESPN employee Sean Bratches have also been appointed with newly created sporting and marketing roles within the company.

Source: Motorsport.com