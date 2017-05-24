BMW M4 GT4 teased ahead of testing at the ‘Ring…

BMW Motorsport has released a teaser image of the new M4 GT4, confirming that the racecar will be “properly” tested at the Nürburgring this weekend (though not actually racing).

The announcement comes with another teaser image and showcases an M4 GT4 wearing BMW Motorsport livery peeking out from under a cover.

As mentioned in a report last year, the M4 GT4 will share some interior parts, such as the seats and pedal box, with its larger stablemate, the M6 GT3. Scheduled to debut for the 2018 racing season, this new teaser image doesn’t reveal very much. However, we can tell that this vehicle sports a massive rear wing, a carbon-fibre front splitter and wears what appears to be Hankook rubber (eagle-eyed viewers will notice a change in tyre brand in the video clip below).

Dirk Adorf, senior tester and developer, will share the vehicle this weekend with BMW Motorsport juniors Ricky Collard and Jorg Weidinger as well as former EVO journalist, Jethro Bovingdon.

The Bavarian automaker has arranged to start deliveries of the M4 GT4 in time for the commencement of the 2018 racing season.

Check out the video below to see the BMW M4 GT4 being assembled and making its way to the track…