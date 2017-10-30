BMW M5 MotoGP Safety Car gains tasty new parts…

The new BMW M5, which will arrive in South Africa next year, has been revealed as the official MotoGP safety car for the 2018 season.

BMW says the newcomer will make its debut at the 2017 finale in Valencia next month, before taking over the safety car duties full-time next season.

The new safety car also features a handful of choice M Performance parts that will be available for the production M5, including side-sills, a rear diffusor, a rear spoiler, kidney grille, side-mirror caps and air-breather slats in carbon-fibre.

The twin-turbo 4,4-litre V8 also gains an M Performance titanium exhaust system with carbon-fibre tips.

Seeing that the BMW M5 MotoGP Safety Car will spend most (if not all) of its time on the track, it’s been kitted out with a front splitter, bonnet latches and a set of bucket seats sourced from the M4 GTS.

In order to fulfill its safety car duties, the M5 has also been fitted with an array of LEDs and a livery inspired by the BMW M8 GTE race car that is set to debut at Le Mans next year.