BMW M8 GTE finally revealed ahead of Le Mans return

This is the new BMW M8 GTE, the Munich brand’s fresh flagship GT racer. And it’s the vehicle that BMW will use to enter the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) next season.

And that, of course, means a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans for BMW Motorsport.

With the development of the GTE running parallel to that of the production 8 Series, BMW says the knowledge gained and lessons learnt from the M8 GTE’s participation in the FIA WEC will benefit the road car. And that includes the production M8…

The M8 GTE is powered by a turbocharged 4,0-litre V8, with a base power output of 373 kW and revving to approximately 7 000 r/min. Interestingly, BMW says the cylinder block and cylinder head are taken straight from the production engine.

The GTE makes use of a sequential six-speed racing gearbox, while plenty of carbon-fibre parts can be found, from the prop shaft to the bodywork and aero kit. At a length of 4 980 mm (sans wing) and a width of 2 046 mm, the car weighs in at around 1 220 kg.

Other features include the fitment of Osram LED headlights and a rear-view camera system with “object recognition”.

The M8 GTE will make its motorsport debut at the 2018 running of the 24 Hours of Daytona.