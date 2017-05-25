BMW Motorsport whips the covers off the M4 GT4

This, ladies and gentlemen, is the BMW M4 GT4. Uncovered ahead of the 24 hours of the Nürburgring this weekend, the GT4 is to undergo final testing in Germany, with BMW Motorsport announcing that customers are now welcome to place orders for its latest creation.

The BMW M4 GT4 will cost you the equivalent of about R2 500 000 (plus VAT). For your money, you get a fit-for-purpose 321 kW version of BMW’s 3,0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine. There’s also a stripped-out interior, a race-spec roll-cage, a lightweight exhaust system, a 125-litre fuel tank, and motorsport-specific Öhlins shock absorbers at the front and rear.

The M4 GT4 race car comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, a customisable carbon-fibre rear wing and myriad carbon-fibre body panels, including the roof, doors and bonnet. The latter taken, of course, from the BMW M4 GTS.

On delivery, the 18-inch alloy wheels fitted on the M4 GT4 come wrapped in 300/600 R18 Hankook rubber.

BMW says the M4 GT4 vehicle has undergone extensive race-specific research and development tests. These tests are said to have comprised of more than 20 000 km of driving at the hands of BMW Motorsport’s top drivers and developers. The vehicle also spent multiple hours in the wind tunnel.

“The development of the BMW M4 GT4 focussed on mileage, cost efficiency and ease of maintenance,” said BMW Motorsport director Jens Marquardt.

Click here to watch the preview video of the BMW M4 GT4.