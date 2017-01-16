Dakar: Peugeot finishes strong, claims 1-2-3 glory

The final stage of Dakar 2017 saw a showdown between Peugeot’s Stephane Peterhansel and Sebastien Loeb. By the end of the stage, Loeb had finished a mere 18 seconds ahead of Peterhansel, but it was not enough to close the five-minute gap set in the previous stages, thus allowing the Frenchman to claim his 13th Dakar victory.

Initially, Loeb had the upper hand in the battle after going full-attack and gaining a three-minute lead on his teammate. Peterhansel was able to then close this gap after Loeb was forced to stop to repair a puncture.

Some 30 minutes behind this drama sat Cyril Despres, who secured the Peugeot 1-2-3. Behind them was Toyota Storm’s Nani Roma And Toyota Gazoo’s Giniel de Villiers, who experienced a steady climb after a dramatic start to the competition.

The overall standings after the final stage are as follows:

  1. Stephane Peterhansel (Peugeot)
  2. Sebastien Loeb (Peugeot)
  3. Cyril Despres (Peugeot)
  4. Nani Roma (Toyota)
  5. Giniel De Villiers (Toyota)
  6. Orlando Terranova (Mini)
  7. Jakub Przygonski (Mini)
  8. Romain Dumas (Peugeot)
  9. Conrad Rautenbach (Toyota)
  10. Mohammed Abu-Issa (Mini)

    Final accumulated time behind winner.

    5) Giniel de Villiers (ZAF) / Dirk von Zitzewitz (DEU) – Toyota HiLux +01:49:48
    9) Conrad Rautenbach (ZWE) / Robert Howie (ZAF) – Toyota HiLux +04:40:13