Dakar: Peugeot finishes strong, claims 1-2-3 glory

The final stage of Dakar 2017 saw a showdown between Peugeot’s Stephane Peterhansel and Sebastien Loeb. By the end of the stage, Loeb had finished a mere 18 seconds ahead of Peterhansel, but it was not enough to close the five-minute gap set in the previous stages, thus allowing the Frenchman to claim his 13th Dakar victory.

Initially, Loeb had the upper hand in the battle after going full-attack and gaining a three-minute lead on his teammate. Peterhansel was able to then close this gap after Loeb was forced to stop to repair a puncture.

Some 30 minutes behind this drama sat Cyril Despres, who secured the Peugeot 1-2-3. Behind them was Toyota Storm’s Nani Roma And Toyota Gazoo’s Giniel de Villiers, who experienced a steady climb after a dramatic start to the competition.

The overall standings after the final stage are as follows: