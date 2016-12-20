Electric GT series to include Tesla P100D class

The Tesla Model S has become somewhat of a modern icon in the American and European markets. Based on its success, Electric GT (EGT) figured it would be a good idea to initiate a racing series involving the electric sedan, which it announced earlier this year.

Initially, EGT stated that participants would use the P85+ model, kitted out with aerodynamic and suspension upgrades. But now an additional class is set to be added, called the EGT V2.0 series, which will feature the faster P100D model.

The P100D will employ similar enhancements found on the P85+ while making use of the 567 kW electric motor and a shedding roughly 500 kg. This should translate into a 0-100 km/h time of around 2,5 seconds.

The Electric GT series will take place on various tracks across the world. It will run on weekends with the usual practice, qualifying and two-part race session (60 km during the day and 60 km during sunset), all while promote innovative and environmentally friendly racing.

The series will kick off early in 2017 with 10 teams, each comprising two drivers.