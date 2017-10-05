FIA World Rallycross of SA tickets still available

Tickets for the FIA World Rallycross to be held at Killarney on the 11th and 12th of November are still available to purchase. The tickets grant you a weekend pass to the event where you will get to witness some intense side-to-side racing.

The likes of Sebastien Loeb, Petter Solberg, Matthias Ekstrom and Ken Block will all be on track competing in the season finale behind the wheels of arguably some of the roughest racing cars around. Joining these esteemed drivers will be our local heroes Mark Cronje, Ashley Haigh-Smith and Jon Williams fighting it out in the Supercar category.

FIA World Rallycross Prices:

Weekend Pass Only, 1 ticket to be used on both days*:

R700 – Block I

R400 – Adult general admission (standing)

R220 – 12-16 years general admission (standing)

*One child under 12 goes free in General Admission area with full paying adult.