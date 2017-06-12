‘Forza Motorsport 7’ revealed at E3

As expected, Turn 10 took the opportunity to reveal Forza Motorsport 7 at Microsoft’s 2017 E3 press conference. This will be the seventh installment in the series and 10th in the franchise following last year’s highly acclaimed Forza Horizon 3.

Forza Motorsport 7 will feature 700 Forzavista cars, including the Porsche 911 GT2 RS cover car. In fact, this will be the first Forza to include Porsche at launch since Forza Motorsport 3 following the six-year deal between Turn 10 and Porsche signed just a few weeks ago.

The game will also give players access to 30 different tracks with 200 variations; a large step-up from the previous iteration. Racing avatars are also new to the franchise, and can be customised with licensed racing gear, both modern and historical.

Forza Motorsport 7 will be available in the usual standard, deluxe and ultimate editions and will hit the shelves on the October 3 2017.

Those who opt for the ultimate edition will get early access on September 29 as well as the VIP membership, day-one car pack and a season pass, which gives you access to the first six DLC car packs.

Local pricing has not been revealed.