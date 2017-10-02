GAME REVIEW: Forza Motorsport 7

Two years after the critically acclaimed Forza Motorsport 6 hit the scene, Turn 10 has returned with another iteration of its now-famous racing series. The new game boasts 700 cars, 36 different track configurations, a dynamic weather system and some video and audio upgrades over the previous version. We managed to get our hands on a copy so we thought it was worth having a look.

Being the 10th instalment of the franchise, Forza Motorsport 7 has something of a legacy to live up to, especially after the high that was Forza Horizon 3. And, in most cases, it does. But there are certain areas in the new game that simply don’t do the franchise justice. Thankfully, they don’t directly impact the most important aspect of the game, which is the racing.

There are three important factors when it comes to racing games; the driving dynamics, AI design and graphics experience. In Forza Motorsport 7, these three things work together to create an in-depth experience that builds on the previous game despite being a little bit different.

The racing

The driving dynamics in particular feel a little less realistic this time around. The game still has a “simulation” feel to it, but there’s more of an arcade influence in this case. Even with all of the assist features off, the cars are easy to handle, provided you familiarise yourself with the controls. If you’re not using a steering wheel, you may need to increase the steering axis deadzones to make the controls more responsive.

Wet racing dynamics have also been revised. Cars are more prone to spin out or hydroplane when they make contact with a puddle and correcting this is no easy task. Racing in the rain requires more concentration than before, especially if you’re in a rear-wheel-drive car. The dynamic weather puts an even bigger spin on things because it requires you to adjust your driving style at a random point during a race.

The AI, which uses the Forza Drivatar system, is a lot more intuitive that before (as long as you keep the “limit aggression” switch on). The revised system offers a much more challenging experience that will require you to learn every corner of the track and ensure that your car is tuned to suit the conditions of the race.

The graphics

The way the game looks and sounds isn’t a major leap from before, but it is a notable improvement. The visual experience from Forza Motorsport 7 gels the car and track together to create an eye-catching display that puts you in the driver’s seat. On track, the use of lighting and reflection creates a realistic experience that immerses you in the gameplay.

In-cabin racing is also an interesting experience as the components (wipers, door mirrors and dashboard) now shake and rattle as you accelerate. The paddles also move when you shift up and down, but in some cars this happens despite your avatar’s hands not touching them.

Certain elements of sound are improved on in Forza Motorsport 7, namely the engine noise of your competitors. It’s a thrilling experience when you misjudge a corner and a Ferrari 458 Italia’s 4,7-litre V8 engine note closes in on you. It’s an even better feeling when a pack of supercars run through a tunnel and echo through your speakers.

Lots of cars and tracks

As far as content is concerned, Forza Motorsport 7 is pretty conclusive. There are 700 cars to chose from, which means it’s unlikely that you will experience every single car in the game. Some of these cars aren’t available from the beginning and can only be unlocked by completing certain challenges. This may be frustrating to some but it adds more of a challenge to the gameplay.

Thankfully, Porsche has returned to the franchise, but the exclusion of Toyota is a massive loss. No clear reason was provided as to why Turn 10 was unable to secure the rights from the Japanese manufacturer.

Fan favourite tracks such as Maple Valley and Suzuka have thankfully returned to the roster and although the new game boasts 36 different racing configurations, that’s less than Project Cars 2‘s 46 track list (including some Rally Cross circuits).

The gameplay

Using these cars and tracks, players will be able to compete in the in-game career mode, online multiplayer or single player free-play. For many, the career is the first point of connection with the game and although it is an improvement from Forza Motorsport 6, it still feels a bit disjointed.

Split into six divisions, the career mode has you experiencing different disciplines of racing with different cars. There are also special showcases in between where you’ll be required to race against the likes of Ken Block or, er, go bowling in a limousine. Although the layout of the career mode is an improvement, it still doesn’t feel like a fluid progression through the classes.

The jump you make through different segments of cars is also a bit irritating. In addition, piloting stadium trucks round a racetrack is fun at first but competing with these in a fully fledged tournament feels odd. A positive of the updated career mode, though, is the ability to set the length of each race, which means players can decide how long they want the career mode to last.

As for free play, it is the same as before but with plenty more customisable options, such as divisions, teams and handicaps, to give the racing more of an edge. In the long run, it’s likely that single players will spend most of their time here.

Certain concerns

Despite benefiting from many improvements there are a few issues of concern with Forza Motorsport 7, such as the loot crates, which are very similar to Forza Motorsport 6‘s mod packs but include cars and avatar racing gear. These may seem harmless now but they bear a strong resemblance to crates that have influenced micro-transactions in first-person shooters such as Call of Duty and Overwatch, which have players using their credit cards to purchase in-game items. The implementation of this creates some uncertainty for future titles.

Another concern is the VIP pass that in the past has been a reason for many to purchase the Ultimate and Deluxe editions of Forza. Many players were irked to find that the VIP benefits they paid extra for were temporary, much unlike previous games. The VIP car pack only offers a handful of cars as opposed to the usual six or seven models. These cars are also slightly modified versions of in-car games and no longer exclusive items. It seems that in this case VIP stands for “vaguely important player”…

Overall

Ultimately, however, Forza Motorsport 7 serves up an entertaining experience that is sure to provide weeks of fun thanks to its immersive graphics, strong driving dynamics and pleasant overall presentation. Highlights includes its extensive catalogue of cars and tracks, the lengthy (if somewhat disjointed) career mode and the highly customisable free-play mode.