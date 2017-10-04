Ginetta confirms LMP1 entry for 2018 WEC

When Audi and Porsche withdrew from the LMP1 WEC division to focus on Formula E, Toyota was the only team left. But now Ginetta has announced that a private team has ordered three of its LMP1 cars to compete in the 2018/2019 season.

“This is a big step forward for the programme, and will be great news too for the FIA WEC and the ACO who have placed a lot of faith in their new LMP1 regulation,” said Ginetta Cars chairman, Lawrence Tomlinson.

Of course, we won’t know which team has ordered these cars until it releases its own statement regarding the purchase. Tomlinson has stated that more teams are likely to order cars after this.

We don’t have much information on the new LMP1 Ginetta, but the company has stated that development and assembly will take place at Ginetta’s Garforth, Yorkshire base at the hands of a “world-class team”.

Brands such as Williams Advanced Engineering, XTrac, Ohlins, ARS (chassis and composite specialists), AP Racing, Megaline, Bosch and AVL Racing are all confirmed as official partners.

Ten cars are planned for production, with the first being currently under construction (and set to enter testing in November). The fourth will act as Ginetta’s own development car.

Ginetta currently produces a line-up of track cars ranging from the 75 kW 1,8-litre Zetec G40 Junior to the Chevrolet 6,2-litre LS3 V8 G57 boasting 429 kW. The untitled LMP1 car will slot above the G57.