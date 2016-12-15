Here’s how you can watch WRC in 2017 … for free

If you’re into motorsport, you’ll likely know the frustration of struggling to find live coverage of your favourite discipline. And if you are lucky enough to locate such a broadcast, chances are it’ll cost you some cash.

Red Bull TV, however, has just announced that it will be broadcasting live from every FIA World Rally Championship round in 2017.

Viewers can get their fill of the high-octane WRC action for free at redbull.tv (on mobile, desktop or smart television) or via the Red Bull TV app (iPhone and Android), starting with the Rally Monte-Carlo in January.

Presented by Mike Chen, Red Bull TV will be broadcasting live on Saturday from each event and will host three daily highlight shows. The energy drink giant also promises that “some of the biggest personalities in motorsport” will be on hand to co-present the action, starting with former F1 and Le Mans driver Mark Webber in Monaco.

All of the programmes will be free-to-air, and will include dedicated 20- to 30-minute highlights shows on the Friday and Saturday evenings of WRC events direct from the service park, as well as a 30- to 40-minute Sunday evening wrap.

In addition, there will be a 75-minute Saturday midday special featuring a live stage.