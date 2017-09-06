Hyundai i30 N TCR set to tackle the GTI on track

With suitably imposing styling and impressive claimed power outputs, the Hyundai i30 N has gathered a lot of attention since its official reveal. Now, a TCR (touring car racing) variant has been announced and it’s getting ready to take on the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Honda Civic Type R in the global touring car series.

Run by Hyundai Motorsport’s development partner on the new i30 N TCR, BRC Racing, two cars, driven by past champions Gabriele Tarquini and Alain Menu will debut at the season opening Zhejiang Circuit in China.

“The debut in the TCR International Series is a big moment for the project. Coming in China, alongside the TCR Asia and TCR China series, the weekend is the ideal event to showcase the potential of the i30 N TCR to teams and drivers. The look of the i30 N TCR ties in very closely to the N line-up of road cars, so a strong performance would promote both the racecar and the standard models,” Hyundai Motorsport Team Principal Michel Nandan said.

The i30 N debuted as at the 2016 24-Hours of Nurburgring. It competed again one year later.

Hyundai’s head of the N division Albert Biermann recently admitted that the i30 N had the Volkswagen Golf GTI in its sights. What better way to settle this than on the track?