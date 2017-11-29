It’s official! Alfa Romeo returns to Formula 1…

Alfa Romeo has announced its return to Formula 1 after more than 30 years away from the sport, entering into a “multi-year partnership agreement” with the Sauber F1 Team.

The “strategic, commercial and technological” co-operation will see the team’s official name changed to “Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team”, with a debut set for the start of the 2018 season.

The FCA-backed brand says its F1 cars will sport “the distinctive colours and logo of Alfa Romeo”, and will be equipped with Ferrari power units.

“This agreement with the Sauber F1 Team is a significant step in the reshaping of the Alfa Romeo brand, which will return to Formula 1 after an absence of more than 30 years,” said Sergio Marchionne, CEO of FCA.

“The brand itself will also benefit from the sharing of technology and strategic know-how with a partner of the Sauber F1 Team’s undisputed experience. The Alfa Romeo engineers and technicians, who have already demonstrated their capabilities with the newly launched models, Giulia and Stelvio, will have the opportunity to make that experience available to the Sauber F1 Team,” he added.

Alfa Romeo participated in Formula 1 from 1950 to 1988 (withdrawing as a competitor in 1985), both as a constructor and engine supplier.